Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite St. Louis Blues (13-12-1, -135 on the moneyline to win) and the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1, +110 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blues vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago's games this season have had over 6 goals 16 of 25 times.

In the eight times this season the Blues have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 4-4 in those games.

This season the Blackhawks have seven wins in the 24 games in which they've been an underdog.

St. Louis is 1-2 (victorious in only 33.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Chicago is 7-17 when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jake Neighbours 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-200) Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-189) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-161)

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.3 3.10 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 3.60 4 12.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-5 4-5-1 6.4 2.20 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.20 3.50 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

