Entering a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1), the St. Louis Blues (13-12-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 at United Center.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed
Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg
Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: United Center

Blues Season Insights

  • St. Louis' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 24th in the league.
  • It has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -10.

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks' 60 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
  • Chicago's total of 88 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 24th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -28, they are 31st in the league.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Blues (-135) Blackhawks (+110) 6

