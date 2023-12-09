Entering a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1), the St. Louis Blues (13-12-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 at United Center.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blues Season Insights

St. Louis' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 24th in the league.

It has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -10.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 60 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Chicago's total of 88 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 24th in the league.

With a goal differential of -28, they are 31st in the league.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-135) Blackhawks (+110) 6

