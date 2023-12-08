Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - December 8
When the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) and Golden State Warriors (10-11) play at Paycom Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK, NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Thunder's Last Game
The Thunder dropped their previous game to the Rockets, 110-101, on Wednesday. Gilgeous-Alexander was their high scorer with 33 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|33
|3
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Jalen Williams
|13
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Aaron Wiggins
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.
- Chet Holmgren's numbers for the season are 16.9 points, 2.6 assists and 7.9 boards per contest.
- Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 5.7 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the floor.
- Jalen Williams' numbers for the season are 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and 4.2 boards per game.
- Luguentz Dort's numbers for the season are 10.0 points, 1.3 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|30.6
|4.3
|6.5
|3.1
|1.0
|1.2
|Chet Holmgren
|17.4
|8.1
|2.6
|1.0
|2.5
|1.4
|Josh Giddey
|11.6
|5.6
|3.4
|0.8
|0.4
|1.1
|Jalen Williams
|11.6
|2.9
|2.9
|0.5
|0.2
|0.7
|Isaiah Joe
|11.7
|3.0
|1.2
|0.9
|0.5
|3.0
