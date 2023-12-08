How to Watch the Thunder vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (10-11) are up against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) on December 8, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info
|Thunder vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Warriors Injury Report
|Thunder vs Warriors Prediction
|Thunder vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Warriors Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.
- In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
- The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.
- The 118.8 points per game the Thunder average are only 4.8 more points than the Warriors give up (114.0).
- When Oklahoma City scores more than 114.0 points, it is 11-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder average 121.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 116.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.0 points per contest.
- Defensively Oklahoma City has played worse at home this year, giving up 115.4 points per game, compared to 107.2 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Thunder have fared worse when playing at home this year, making 12.3 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 per game and a 43.4% percentage away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.