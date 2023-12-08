The Oklahoma City Thunder's (13-7) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Friday, December 8 game against the Golden State Warriors (10-11) at Paycom Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Thunder lost 110-101 to the Rockets on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-leading 33 points for the Thunder in the loss.

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Williams SG Questionable Hip 17.4 4.2 3.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA

BSOK and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

