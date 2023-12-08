Two of the league's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (sixth, 30.1 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) host Stephen Curry (seventh, 29.2 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (10-11) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BA. The Thunder are 3.5-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -3.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points in eight of 20 games this season.

Oklahoma City has an average point total of 230.1 in its matchups this year, 6.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Thunder are 15-5-0 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won eight, or 72.7%, of those games.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 8 40% 118.8 233.4 111.3 225.3 229.6 Warriors 6 28.6% 114.6 233.4 114 225.3 227.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

Six of Thunder's last 10 games have gone over the total.

Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread at home (7-3-0) than it does in road games (8-2-0).

The Thunder record just 4.8 more points per game (118.8) than the Warriors give up (114).

Oklahoma City is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall when scoring more than 114 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Thunder and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 15-5 7-1 11-9 Warriors 8-13 4-1 11-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights

Thunder Warriors 118.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 12-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 11-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 111.3 Points Allowed (PG) 114 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 10-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-9 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.