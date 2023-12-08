Thunder vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the league's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (sixth, 30.1 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) host Stephen Curry (seventh, 29.2 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (10-11) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BA. The Thunder are 3.5-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.
Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-3.5
|236.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points in eight of 20 games this season.
- Oklahoma City has an average point total of 230.1 in its matchups this year, 6.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Thunder are 15-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won eight, or 72.7%, of those games.
- Oklahoma City has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Thunder.
Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info
|Thunder vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Warriors Injury Report
|Thunder vs Warriors Prediction
|Thunder vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|8
|40%
|118.8
|233.4
|111.3
|225.3
|229.6
|Warriors
|6
|28.6%
|114.6
|233.4
|114
|225.3
|227.6
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
- Six of Thunder's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread at home (7-3-0) than it does in road games (8-2-0).
- The Thunder record just 4.8 more points per game (118.8) than the Warriors give up (114).
- Oklahoma City is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall when scoring more than 114 points.
Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|15-5
|7-1
|11-9
|Warriors
|8-13
|4-1
|11-10
Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Thunder
|Warriors
|118.8
|114.6
|6
|12
|12-1
|6-5
|11-2
|7-4
|111.3
|114
|9
|19
|10-3
|7-9
|9-4
|9-7
