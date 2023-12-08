Thunder vs. Warriors December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (8-10) play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Paycom Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.5 points, 6.0 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Chet Holmgren posts 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks (fifth in league).
- Josh Giddey averages 12.0 points, 4.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Williams averages 17.0 points, 3.6 assists and 4.0 boards.
- Luguentz Dort puts up 10.2 points, 3.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per game.
Warriors Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Curry gives the Warriors 29.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Warriors are receiving 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from Chris Paul this season.
- The Warriors are getting 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Dario Saric this year.
- The Warriors are receiving 5.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kevon Looney this year.
- Klay Thompson gives the Warriors 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Thunder vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Warriors
|118.6
|Points Avg.
|114.7
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.6
|49.3%
|Field Goal %
|45.1%
|40.3%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
