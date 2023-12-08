Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Louis County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in St. Louis County, Missouri today? We've got what you need.
St. Louis County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cardinal Ritter High School at Lehi High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lehi, UT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
