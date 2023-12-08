Can we expect Scott Perunovich lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perunovich stats and insights

Perunovich is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-1 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.