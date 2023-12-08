Will Scott Perunovich Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 8?
Can we expect Scott Perunovich lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Perunovich stats and insights
- Perunovich is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Perunovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 5-0
Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
