Will Robert Thomas Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 8?
Will Robert Thomas find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Thomas stats and insights
- Thomas has scored in eight of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Thomas has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Thomas' shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages two shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Thomas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|22:51
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:00
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|19:54
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|20:51
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.