Josh Giddey's Oklahoma City Thunder take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, a 110-101 loss to the Rockets, Giddey put up eight points and six assists.

We're going to look at Giddey's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 11.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.6 Assists 3.5 4.3 3.4 PRA -- 21.8 20.6 PR -- 17.5 17.2 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.1



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 13.5% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

He's attempted 2.4 threes per game, or 7.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Warriors give up 114 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors have given up 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.1 per game, 11th in the league.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 22 11 5 2 1 2 1 11/16/2023 26 19 6 1 3 0 2 11/3/2023 31 18 5 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.