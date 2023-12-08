Jalen Williams plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 110-101 loss to the Rockets, Williams had 13 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.4 17.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.4 PRA -- 25.4 24.9 PR -- 21.6 21.5 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Williams has made 6.4 shots per game, which accounts for 12.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Williams' Thunder average 103.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 114 points per contest.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.1 per contest, 11th in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Williams vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 41 22 6 3 0 0 1 11/16/2023 29 16 3 5 2 0 2 11/3/2023 35 18 3 8 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.