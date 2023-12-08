Will Jakub Vrana light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Vrana has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Vrana has no points on the power play.

Vrana's shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-2 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 6-3

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

