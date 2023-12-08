Chet Holmgren's Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Holmgren, in his most recent game (December 6 loss against the Rockets), posted four points and six blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Holmgren's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.9 17.4 Rebounds 7.5 7.9 8.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.6 PRA -- 27.4 28.1 PR -- 24.8 25.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Warriors

Holmgren is responsible for attempting 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Thunder rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 114 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 17th in the NBA, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 12th in the NBA.

Chet Holmgren vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 37 36 10 5 2 2 2 11/16/2023 27 13 10 2 0 2 0 11/3/2023 32 24 8 5 2 1 1

