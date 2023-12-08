Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Camden County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Camden County, Missouri has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Camden County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aurora High School at Camdenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Camdenton, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.