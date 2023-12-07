The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The Eagles have lost three games straight.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score 23.5 fewer points per game (56.2) than the Lions give up (79.7).
  • The Lions put up 9.5 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Eagles allow (75.3).
  • Eastern Michigan is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.
  • This year the Lions are shooting 36.9% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles shoot 35.5% from the field, 14.6% lower than the Lions allow.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

  • Ellie Brueggemann: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)
  • Gracie Kelsey: 6.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%
  • Mya Skoff: 5.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Mykayla Cunningham: 4.3 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Northern Illinois L 77-60 NIU Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Central Arkansas L 77-64 Hyland Performance Arena
12/2/2023 @ Bradley L 63-56 Renaissance Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Michigan - Hyland Performance Arena
12/11/2023 Harris-Stowe - Hyland Performance Arena
12/16/2023 @ Evansville - Meeks Family Fieldhouse

