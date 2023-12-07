Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Jackson County, Missouri? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockhurst High School at Bentonville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Bentonville, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Law and Public Service High School at F.L.Schlagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
