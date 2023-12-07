George Pickens vs. Kyle Dugger: Week 14 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New England Patriots in Week 14 at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll be up against Kyle Dugger and the New England Patriots defense. For more stats and analysis on the Steelers pass catchers' matchup versus the Patriots' pass defense, continue reading.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots
|94.3
|7.9
|28
|89
|7.03
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
George Pickens vs. Kyle Dugger Insights
George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense
- George Pickens has hauled in 44 catches for 748 yards (62.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- Looking at passing yards, Pittsburgh has 2,155 (179.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Steelers' scoring average on offense is just 16 points per game, 28th in the NFL.
- Pittsburgh carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 31.1 times per game (eighth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Steelers are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 33 total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).
Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense
- Kyle Dugger has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 72 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, New England has surrendered 2,662 passing yards this year, ranking 15th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is fourth in the NFL with 13.
- So far this year, the Patriots are surrendering 21.2 points per contest (15th in NFL) and 310.5 total yards per game (eighth).
- New England has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Patriots have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
George Pickens vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats
|George Pickens
|Kyle Dugger
|Rec. Targets
|78
|35
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|44
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|17
|25
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|748
|72
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|62.3
|6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|191
|5
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.