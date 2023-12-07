Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Buchanan County, Missouri today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Buchanan County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette High School - St. Joseph at Topeka High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: De Soto, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
