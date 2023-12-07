A-10 squads are on Thursday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Utah Utes playing the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV La Salle Explorers at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Utes at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Fordham Rams at Siena Saints 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

