Alperen Sengun and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the players with prop bets available when the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder meet at Toyota Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Thunder vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +172)
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 29.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -128)
  • Chet Holmgren's 17.6 points per game are 0.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
  • He pulls down eight rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Holmgren has averaged 2.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST
10.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -125)
  • Josh Giddey's 12 points per game are 1.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 5.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Giddey's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
22.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132)
  • The 21 points Sengun scores per game are 1.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • His rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 1.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -156)
  • Wednesday's points prop bet for Fred VanVleet has been set at 16.5 points. That is the same as his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

