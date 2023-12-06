Alperen Sengun and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the players with prop bets available when the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder meet at Toyota Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +172)

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 29.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Chet Holmgren's 17.6 points per game are 0.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He pulls down eight rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Holmgren has averaged 2.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -125)

Josh Giddey's 12 points per game are 1.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Giddey's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132)

The 21 points Sengun scores per game are 1.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 1.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Fred VanVleet has been set at 16.5 points. That is the same as his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

VanVleet has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

