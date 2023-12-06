How to Watch the Thunder vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (8-9) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) after winning eight straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Thunder vs Rockets Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 17th.
- The Thunder record 12.5 more points per game (119.7) than the Rockets give up (107.2).
- When Oklahoma City puts up more than 107.2 points, it is 13-2.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder have fared better at home this year, putting up 121.3 points per game, compared to 118 per game in away games.
- Oklahoma City is surrendering 115.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.5 more points than it is allowing on the road (106.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Thunder have played worse at home this season, draining 12.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 14.3 per game and a 44.9% percentage away from home.
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
