Ahead of a game against the Houston Rockets (8-9), the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6 at Toyota Center.

The Thunder's most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 126-120 victory against the Mavericks. Jalen Williams scored 23 points in the Thunder's win, leading the team.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Williams SG Questionable Hip 17.6 4.1 3.9

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

