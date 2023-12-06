The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Toyota Center, battle the Houston Rockets (8-7). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV:

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.5 points, 6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 2.4 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gets the Thunder 17.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Thunder are getting 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.

Luguentz Dort gives the Thunder 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the field.

Jalen Green posts 19.1 points, 3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 13.4 points, 1.3 assists and 7.8 boards per game.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.6 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Jeff Green posts 5.9 points, 2.3 boards and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the field.

Thunder vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Thunder 110 Points Avg. 118.6 105.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 46.9% Field Goal % 49.3% 35.7% Three Point % 40.3%

