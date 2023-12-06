The Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander included, match up versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his most recent action, had 17 points, nine assists and five steals in a 126-120 win over the Mavericks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.9 30.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 4.7 Assists 5.5 6.3 6.3 PRA -- 41.9 41.8 PR -- 35.6 35.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Rockets

Gilgeous-Alexander has taken 20.2 shots per game this season and made 10.9 per game, which account for 21.7% and 23.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 99.7 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the third-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 107.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 23.0 per contest.

The Rockets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 29 29 2 6 0 2 0 2/4/2023 30 42 4 6 0 2 3 2/1/2023 34 24 8 4 0 0 3 11/26/2022 28 32 3 3 1 0 2

