Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Louis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyla McMakin: 17.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tierra Simon: 5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Brooklyn Gray: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.