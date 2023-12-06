The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knapp Center as big, 12.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 153.5 for the matchup.

Saint Louis vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -12.5 153.5

Billikens Betting Records & Stats

Saint Louis and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 combined points just once this season.

The average total for Saint Louis' games this season is 151 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Saint Louis has gone 3-3-0 ATS this year.

Drake has covered less often than Saint Louis this season, putting up an ATS record of 3-4-0, as opposed to the 3-3-0 mark of Saint Louis.

Saint Louis vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 3 42.9% 79.8 155 69.8 145.6 142.6 Saint Louis 1 16.7% 75.2 155 75.8 145.6 147.5

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

The Billikens' 75.2 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 69.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Saint Louis has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Saint Louis vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 3-4-0 1-2 5-2-0 Saint Louis 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

Saint Louis vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Saint Louis 14-1 Home Record 15-3 6-6 Away Record 4-7 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

