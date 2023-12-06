Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Saint Louis Billikens (4-5) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) squaring off at Chaifetz Arena (on December 6) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-71 win for Saint Louis.
Last time out, the Billikens lost 71-64 to Ball State on Sunday.
Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Louis 78, Southern Indiana 71
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- Against the Missouri Tigers on November 12, the Billikens picked up their best win of the season, a 93-85 home victory.
- The Billikens have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (four).
Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins
- 93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 108) on November 12
- 79-75 at home over UIC (No. 167) on November 26
- 79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 234) on November 15
Saint Louis Leaders
- Peyton Kennedy: 16 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- Kyla McMakin: 16 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Tierra Simon: 4.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Kennedy Calhoun: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.7 FG%
- Brooklyn Gray: 11.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens have a -17 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 75.7 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball and are giving up 77.6 per outing to rank 338th in college basketball.
