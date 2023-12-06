Wednesday's contest features the Saint Louis Billikens (4-5) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-3) squaring off at Chaifetz Arena (on December 6) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-71 win for Saint Louis.

Last time out, the Billikens lost 71-64 to Ball State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 78, Southern Indiana 71

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

Against the Missouri Tigers on November 12, the Billikens picked up their best win of the season, a 93-85 home victory.

The Billikens have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 108) on November 12

79-75 at home over UIC (No. 167) on November 26

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 234) on November 15

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 16 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Kyla McMakin: 16 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

16 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Tierra Simon: 4.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

4.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Kennedy Calhoun: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.7 FG%

5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.7 FG% Brooklyn Gray: 11.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens have a -17 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 75.7 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball and are giving up 77.6 per outing to rank 338th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.