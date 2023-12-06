Wednesday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (7-1) and Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 82-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Saint Louis vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Venue: Knapp Center

Saint Louis vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 82, Saint Louis 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-15.2)

Drake (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Drake has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Saint Louis, who is 3-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 5-2-0 and the Billikens are 3-3-0.

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens put up 75.2 points per game (180th in college basketball) while allowing 75.8 per contest (279th in college basketball). They have a -5 scoring differential.

Saint Louis is 301st in college basketball at 30.0 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 fewer than the 36.1 its opponents average.

Saint Louis connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) at a 37.0% rate (69th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

Saint Louis has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.2 per game (64th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (136th in college basketball).

