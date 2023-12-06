The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) welcome in the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Drake vs. Saint Louis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Louis vs. Drake Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Louis vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM Drake (-15.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Drake (-15.5) 151.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Louis vs. Drake Betting Trends

Saint Louis has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Drake has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.

