The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) aim to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Louis vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens are shooting 43.4% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 45.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Saint Louis has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens rank 333rd.
  • The Billikens put up 5.4 more points per game (75.2) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (69.8).
  • Saint Louis is 4-1 when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game last season, 7.0 more than it averaged away (71.2).
  • At home, the Billikens conceded 67.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.0).
  • Saint Louis sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Dartmouth W 66-65 Chaifetz Arena
11/28/2023 Utah State L 81-76 Chaifetz Arena
12/2/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 101-62 Banterra Center
12/6/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Hofstra - Chaifetz Arena
12/16/2023 Louisiana Tech - Chaifetz Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.