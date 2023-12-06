Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1) and the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta is likely to be a close contest. The Oilers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the Hurricanes (-105) in the game, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Edmonton and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 14 of 22 games this season.

The Oilers are 9-8 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games).

Carolina has played with moneyline odds of -105 or longer two times this season, and lost both.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.7 4.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.20 2.60 11 30.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 3.50 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.50 2.80 5 15.6% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.7 4.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.20 2.60 11 30.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 3.50 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.50 2.80 5 15.6% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.