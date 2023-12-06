The Missouri Tigers (6-3) take on the Missouri State Bears (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

Missouri State vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Bears average just 4.6 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Tigers give up to opponents (67.4).

Missouri State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

Missouri's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.8 points.

The 81.4 points per game the Tigers record are 14.6 more points than the Bears give up (66.8).

When Missouri scores more than 66.8 points, it is 5-2.

Missouri State has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

The Tigers shoot 48.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Bears allow defensively.

Missouri State Leaders

Lacy Stokes: 11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Kennedy Taylor: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41 FG% Kyrah Daniels: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Paige Rocca: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

