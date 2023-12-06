How to Watch the Missouri State vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (6-3) take on the Missouri State Bears (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Missouri State vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison
- The Bears average just 4.6 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Tigers give up to opponents (67.4).
- Missouri State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.
- Missouri's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.8 points.
- The 81.4 points per game the Tigers record are 14.6 more points than the Bears give up (66.8).
- When Missouri scores more than 66.8 points, it is 5-2.
- Missouri State has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
- The Tigers shoot 48.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Bears allow defensively.
Missouri State Leaders
- Lacy Stokes: 11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Kennedy Taylor: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41 FG%
- Kyrah Daniels: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Paige Rocca: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 74-66
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 82-51
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/1/2023
|Tulane
|W 70-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/16/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|BYU
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.