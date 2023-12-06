The Missouri Tigers (4-1) play the Missouri State Bears (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Missouri State vs. Missouri Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Missouri Players to Watch

Mama Dembele: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.8 AST, 4 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.8 AST, 4 STL, 0 BLK Hayley Frank: 17 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

17 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Ashton Judd: 19.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Grace Slaughter: 13.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK Abbey Schreacke: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

