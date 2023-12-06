Wednesday's game between the Missouri Tigers (6-3) and the Missouri State Bears (3-2) at Mizzou Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63 and heavily favors Missouri to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Bears won their most recent outing 70-60 against Tulane on Friday.

Missouri State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Missouri State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 76, Missouri State 63

Other MVC Predictions

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-60 at home over Tulane (No. 196) on December 1

52-47 on the road over Little Rock (No. 246) on November 6

74-66 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 323) on November 22

Missouri State Leaders

Lacy Stokes: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Kennedy Taylor: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.0 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.0 FG% Kyrah Daniels: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Paige Rocca: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 4.0 points per game (posting 62.8 points per game, 240th in college basketball, while allowing 66.8 per contest, 228th in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential.

