Wednesday's game between the Missouri Tigers (6-3) and the Missouri State Bears (3-2) at Mizzou Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63 and heavily favors Missouri to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Bears won their most recent outing 70-60 against Tulane on Friday.

Missouri State vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Missouri State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Missouri 76, Missouri State 63

Other MVC Predictions

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 70-60 at home over Tulane (No. 196) on December 1
  • 52-47 on the road over Little Rock (No. 246) on November 6
  • 74-66 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 323) on November 22

Missouri State Leaders

  • Lacy Stokes: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
  • Kennedy Taylor: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.0 FG%
  • Kyrah Daniels: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Paige Rocca: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Missouri State Performance Insights

  • The Bears have been outscored by 4.0 points per game (posting 62.8 points per game, 240th in college basketball, while allowing 66.8 per contest, 228th in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential.

