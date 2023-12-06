Missouri State vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Missouri Tigers (6-3) and the Missouri State Bears (3-2) at Mizzou Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63 and heavily favors Missouri to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.
The Bears won their most recent outing 70-60 against Tulane on Friday.
Missouri State vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Missouri State vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 76, Missouri State 63
Other MVC Predictions
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-60 at home over Tulane (No. 196) on December 1
- 52-47 on the road over Little Rock (No. 246) on November 6
- 74-66 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 323) on November 22
Missouri State Leaders
- Lacy Stokes: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Kennedy Taylor: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.0 FG%
- Kyrah Daniels: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Paige Rocca: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Bears have been outscored by 4.0 points per game (posting 62.8 points per game, 240th in college basketball, while allowing 66.8 per contest, 228th in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential.
