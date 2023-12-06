Wednesday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (6-3) versus the Missouri State Bears (3-2) at Mizzou Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-63 in favor of Missouri, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Tigers enter this game on the heels of an 88-43 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Missouri vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Missouri vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 76, Missouri State 63

Missouri Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best win this season came in a 72-61 victory on November 6 against the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in our computer rankings.

Missouri has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

The Tigers have two losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Missouri is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins

72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 72) on November 6

66-65 over Tennessee Tech (No. 276) on November 24

96-62 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 280) on November 20

98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 300) on November 9

83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 310) on November 14

Missouri Leaders

Hayley Frank: 18.2 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

18.2 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52) Mama Dembele: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

9.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ashton Judd: 15.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

15.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Grace Slaughter: 13.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

13.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 52.8 3PT% (19-for-36)

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers average 81.4 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (239th in college basketball). They have a +126 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14 points per game.

