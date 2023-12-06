Will Marco Scandella Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 6?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Marco Scandella a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Scandella stats and insights
- Scandella is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
- Scandella has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Scandella recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:00
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|W 5-0
Blues vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
