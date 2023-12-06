The Houston Christian Huskies (4-5) take on the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up an average of 55 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 63.9 the Jayhawks allow.
  • Houston Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
  • The Jayhawks score only 3.3 more points per game (69) than the Huskies give up (65.7).
  • When Kansas scores more than 65.7 points, it is 3-1.
  • When Houston Christian gives up fewer than 69 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Jayhawks shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.
  • The Huskies' 37 shooting percentage is 2.8 lower than the Jayhawks have conceded.

Kansas Leaders

  • Taiyanna Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%
  • Holly Kersgieter: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)
  • S'Mya Nichols: 12.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Zakiyah Franklin: 10.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Wyvette Mayberry: 10.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 UConn L 71-63 John Gray Gymnasium
11/30/2023 SE Louisiana W 67-56 Allen Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Texas A&M L 63-52 Reed Arena
12/6/2023 Houston Christian - Allen Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
12/16/2023 Central Arkansas - Allen Fieldhouse

