The Houston Christian Huskies (4-5) take on the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 55 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 63.9 the Jayhawks allow.

Houston Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

The Jayhawks score only 3.3 more points per game (69) than the Huskies give up (65.7).

When Kansas scores more than 65.7 points, it is 3-1.

When Houston Christian gives up fewer than 69 points, it is 4-1.

The Jayhawks shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.

The Huskies' 37 shooting percentage is 2.8 lower than the Jayhawks have conceded.

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%

13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35) S'Mya Nichols: 12.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

12.6 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Wyvette Mayberry: 10.1 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

Kansas Schedule