Jalen Williams and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 126-120 win versus the Mavericks, Williams had 23 points and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williams' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.6 18.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.7 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.3 PRA -- 25.6 25.4 PR -- 21.7 22.1 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 7.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Williams' opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.5.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 107.2 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

Giving up 23 assists per game, the Rockets are the best team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have allowed 11.4 makes per game, sixth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Williams vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 22 13 4 2 1 0 1 2/4/2023 30 2 6 7 0 0 0 2/1/2023 29 8 6 3 2 2 2 11/26/2022 29 11 5 4 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.