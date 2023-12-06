Jake Neighbours and the St. Louis Blues will play on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. If you'd like to wager on Neighbours' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jake Neighbours vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Neighbours Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Neighbours has averaged 13:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In seven of 24 games this year Neighbours has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Neighbours has a point in eight of 24 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In one of 24 games this season, Neighbours has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Neighbours hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Neighbours going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Neighbours Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 60 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 1 10 Points 0 9 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

