Isaiah Joe's Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Joe, in his last game (December 2 win against the Mavericks), posted six points and seven rebounds.

Now let's dig into Joe's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.6 11.7 Rebounds -- 2.5 3.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 14.3 16 PR -- 13.1 14.7 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Joe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Rockets

Joe is responsible for taking 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.5 per game.

He's connected on 2.7 threes per game, or 20.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Joe's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.5 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the league, giving up 107.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Allowing 23 assists per game, the Rockets are the best squad in the league.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaiah Joe vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 17 7 3 2 1 0 0 2/4/2023 19 18 0 2 5 1 2 2/1/2023 21 3 0 2 1 0 1 11/26/2022 14 6 3 3 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.