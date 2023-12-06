Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent action, a 126-120 win over the Mavericks, Holmgren had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Holmgren's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.6 18.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.0 8.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.8 PRA -- 28.2 29.8 PR -- 25.6 27 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Rockets

Holmgren is responsible for attempting 13.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holmgren's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.5 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Allowing 107.2 points per game, the Rockets are the third-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Rockets are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the best team in the NBA, giving up 23 assists per game.

The Rockets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

