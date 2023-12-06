Coming off a loss last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will visit the St. Louis Blues (who won their previous game) on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Golden Knights play the Blues.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blues vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/4/2023 Golden Knights Blues 2-1 (F/OT) STL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 73 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 16th in the league.

The Blues' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 25th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 24 8 16 24 18 16 56% Pavel Buchnevich 22 9 10 19 14 14 9.1% Jordan Kyrou 24 4 11 15 16 15 33.3% Brayden Schenn 24 8 6 14 19 19 50.7% Oskar Sundqvist 24 2 9 11 5 16 41.4%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 60 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Golden Knights' 80 total goals (3.1 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 4-2-4 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players