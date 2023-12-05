The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) are big, 27.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

UMKC vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -27.5 142.5

Kangaroos Betting Records & Stats

UMKC and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points twice this season.

UMKC has had an average of 140.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UMKC has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

Kansas (4-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 17.1% more often than UMKC (2-3-0) this year.

UMKC vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 3 42.9% 79.8 151.8 64.8 133.4 144.9 UMKC 2 40% 72 151.8 68.6 133.4 138.1

Additional UMKC Insights & Trends

The Kangaroos average 7.2 more points per game (72) than the Jayhawks give up (64.8).

UMKC vs. Kansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-3-0 2-2 3-4-0 UMKC 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0

UMKC vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas UMKC 15-1 Home Record 6-8 7-4 Away Record 3-11 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

