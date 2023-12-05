Tuesday's contest between the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) and the UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at Allen Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-62 and heavily favors Kansas to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UMKC vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

UMKC vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 82, UMKC 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-19.8)

Kansas (-19.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Kansas has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while UMKC is 2-3-0. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in three games, while Kangaroos games have gone over two times.

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos' +27 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 72 points per game (234th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (129th in college basketball).

UMKC pulls down 33 rebounds per game (190th in college basketball) while allowing 27.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.1 boards per game.

UMKC connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

UMKC wins the turnover battle by two per game, committing 12.5 (225th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.5.

