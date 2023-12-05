The UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) aim to snap a four-game road losing streak at the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UMKC vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

This season, UMKC has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.3% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos rank 39th.

The Kangaroos put up an average of 72 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 64.8 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.

UMKC has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UMKC scored 5.0 more points per game at home (66.6) than away (61.6).

In 2022-23, the Kangaroos conceded 10.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (73.9).

At home, UMKC knocked down 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than on the road (28.9%) too.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule