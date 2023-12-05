The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Missouri State Bears (6-2) at Murphy Athletic Center on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 130.5.

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -1.5 130.5

Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

In six of eight games this season, Missouri State and its opponents have gone over 130.5 points.

The average point total in Missouri State's matchups this year is 142.4, 11.9 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bears have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, Missouri State has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Bears are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Missouri State, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 6 75% 74.4 139.4 68 133.3 140.5 Middle Tennessee 3 37.5% 65 139.4 65.3 133.3 135.4

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Bears score 74.4 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 65.3 the Blue Raiders give up.

Missouri State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 5-3-0 3-1 4-4-0 Middle Tennessee 2-6-0 0-1 2-6-0

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Middle Tennessee 10-4 Home Record 12-2 5-8 Away Record 3-11 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

