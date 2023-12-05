The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) go up against the Missouri State Bears (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-1.5) 132.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-1.5) 132.5 -120 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Missouri State has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Bears games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Middle Tennessee has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this year.

So far this year, just two of the Blue Raiders games have hit the over.

