The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) square off against the Missouri State Bears (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Missouri State Stats Insights

Missouri State has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 181st.

The Bears score 9.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Blue Raiders allow their opponents to score (65.3).

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Missouri State is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State scored 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

The Bears allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.

At home, Missouri State knocked down 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.8%) than on the road (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule