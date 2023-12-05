The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) square off against the Missouri State Bears (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

  • Missouri State has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Blue Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 181st.
  • The Bears score 9.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Blue Raiders allow their opponents to score (65.3).
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, Missouri State is 5-0.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri State scored 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • The Bears allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
  • At home, Missouri State knocked down 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.8%) than on the road (33.9%).

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 South Carolina State W 92-74 Great Southern Bank Arena
11/29/2023 Evansville W 90-78 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Drake L 74-57 Knapp Center
12/5/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
12/9/2023 Sam Houston - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/16/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

