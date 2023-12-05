Kansas vs. UMKC December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Kansas vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games
Kansas Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 22.0 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 19.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
UMKC Top Players (2022-23)
- Shemarri Allen: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas vs. UMKC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|88th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|64.4
|338th
|118th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|15th
|16.4
|Assists
|9.3
|361st
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
